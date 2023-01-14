Star actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has released never-before-seen pictures of herself from her childhood

The Kumawood movie personality posted the images donning a white dress while beaming with a smile

While some fans who headed to the comment section gushed over her, others observed that she was slim back then

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

On Saturday, January 14, beautiful actress Vivian Jill Lawrence posted adorable pictures of herself from her childhood, leaving fans all over themselves.

The actress is seen wearing a white dress and rocking her natural hair with accessories. She wore a lovely smile, indicating that she's always had a beautiful face.

Vivian Jill shared the childhood throwback pictures with the caption that read:

Reactions as actress Vivian Jill releases childhood images. Credit: vivian_jill_lawrence.

Source: Instagram

How Vivian Jill captioned her latest photos

''Innocent and decent.''

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Days earlier, Vivian Jill appeared in visuals on her Instagram account showing her pristine beauty as an adult. She was in a spirit of gratitude when she shared the footage with her fans.

''Gratitude makes sense of your past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow. I just wanna say THANK YOU, LORD,'' she said.

Fans of the actress who commented on her recent throwback childhood pictures observed that she had a pretty face back then and now.

See the images below:

Fans commented on the photos of Vivian Jill

Mohammedstone1026 commented:

Still same face but body change .

Nicoflex25 posted:

Beautiful since .

Nanabena2 said:

You have been beautiful since.

Ohemaa.baakope observed:

Who else saw Alfie in d first pic? Your son is just a carbon copy of yourself. Dis means he's gonna be one of the most handsome dude wen he grows.

Alhajimahama40 said:

The only change I've seen is body structure but the face looks the same.

Maamet_1 reacted:

Awww, you haven’t changed a bit. Beautiful from childhood.

Estherdufie.peggy posted:

This one de3 McBrown ooo heerrh .

Bempongderrickmessi commented:

Wow, what a transformation .

Adusaesther posted:

Beautiful since day one.

5 Times Kumawood Actress Dressed Down Stylishly In Fashionable Dresses

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence ventured into acting by chance, but she has a long list of movies to her credit.

The Kumawood screen goddess is influential in many areas especially when it comes to style and fast-forward fashion.

Throughout the years, she has stood out with her elegant style, widely admired and emulated by her millions of followers on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh