Popular Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti has stolen the spotlight on social media with her gorgeous birthday pictures

She slayed in a stunning red corset dress which accentuated her curves and made her sparkle in the pictures

Many of her celebrity friends and fans have bestowed blessings upon her life as they celebrate her with sweet messages

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti has turned heads on social media after she dropped stunning photos on her 53rd birthday.

Gifty Anti @53: Media personality looks dazzling on her birthday. Photo Source: @oheneyere_gifty_anti

Source: Instagram

To mark her 53rd birthday, she shared breathtaking photos of herself rocking a red corset gown.

Flaunting her flawless skin in the gown, she beamed with smiles in photos. The gown had puff sleeves on both arms. The top section of the dress had star-studded elements that made the outfit stand out.

The red star-studded headpiece she wore highlighted her facial features which went hand in hand with her perfectly done makeup.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

To accessorise her entire look, she wore bracelets made of metals and beads to add some spice to her beautiful outfit.

She wrote a beautiful message to herself in the Instagram caption as she turned a year older. In the message she wrote,

She prayed and the Lord said, “go on… step out in Power and Go Influence”. So here she is… A woman of Power and Influence!! 53 years of the Gs; Grace, Glory, Gratitude and Greatness!! Powered by God!! Cheers to the next level!!!

Kafui Danku, Tima Kumkum, many other Ghanaian celebrities and well-wishers shower Gifty Anti with love on her birthday

kafuidanku commented:

Chai you're so fine. Happy birthday mama . More Blessings

iamtimakumkum said:

Happy birthday, Mummyyyyy ❤️

marthaankomah stated:

Happy birthday beautiful you are blessed and highly favoured

selassie_ibrahim remarked:

Happy birthday Naana❤️❤️

abenaserwaaophelia stated:

Happy birthday sweet sis

iamyaaamblessed said:

Happy birthday mama, may God continue to bless u

ettygbadag commented:

Happy birthday to a woman of Influence. You are a blessing to this generation. Happy birthday to you❤️

solaceboatengasantewaa stated:

You’re worth celebrating every day .....Happiest birthday

Meanwhile, many netizens and her celebrity friends continue to drool over Gifty Anti's birthday photos as they shower her with blessings and wishes on her special day.

PM Reigns @28: Di Asa season 3 winner slays in kente and gold pieces in B'day pictures, many drool over her beauty

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Di Asa Season 3 Winner Precious Agyeiwaa Mensah who is known in showbiz circles as PM Reigns, turned a year older as she looked impeccable in a regal outfit.

To celebrate her 28th birthday on January 19, 2023, she dropped stunning pictures rocking a traditional piece which is commonly worn by Ashanti queen mothers in the royal family as well as ladies in cultural groups.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh