Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence is one of the top-rated Kumawood movie stars who doesn't have any bad publicity about her sense of style

Some of the characters she played have a lot in common with her personality when it comes to fashion

Whether she is on vacation or attending a red carpet event, Vivian Jill Lawrence always has her wardrobe sorted

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence ventured into acting by chance, but she has a long list of movies to her credit.

The Kumawood screen goddess is influential in many areas especially when it comes to style and fast-forward fashion.

Throughout the years, she has stood out with her elegant style, widely admired and emulated by her millions of followers on social media.

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence models in stunning dresses in these photos.@Vivian_jill_lawrence Source@Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of the talented actress Vivian Jill Lawrence looking sophisticated in simple dresses.

Kumawood actress and mother-of-two boys Vivian Jill Lawrence gives us bridal style inspiration in this lace wrap outfit. She invested more time in the braided hairstyle decorated with beads to match her look.

Also a restauranteur, Vivian Jill, doesn't need to do much to look effortlessly chic. She slips on a glittering lace dress styled with simple accessories. She wore mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows and a blend of red and pink lipstick.

Looking for the perfect style inspiration for a wedding or naming ceremony, Vivian Jill Lawrence is the go-to for simplicity and class. She added a touch of class to the look by rocking a ponytail hairstyle and unique drop earrings.

The multiple award-winning Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, wore a two-piece African print dress for this breathtaking photoshoot. She switched from her usual hairstyle to rock a curly hairstyle which was the right style for the shoot.

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence doesn't like to show off on Instagram, but occasionally she updates her fans about her latest luxury collection. The 39-year-old styles her looks with a designer bag and matching shoes in this photo.

