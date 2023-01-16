A young Ghanaian bride, Francisca, and her good-looking husband tied the knot over the weekend in a simple, yet classy wedding

However, some social media users have shared comments on the viral wedding video lashing out at the hairstylist and makeup artist

The bride has responded to all the criticisms on her Instagram by sharing a stunning photo of herself rocking her stunning kente gown

A young bride and her Oyibo husband, Hector walked down the aisle over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony.

The happy bride, Francisca wore a beaded kente dress with side ruffles as she delighted the wedding guests with her dance moves.

Ghanaian bride Francisca and handsome groom Hector look adorable together. source: @mc_marcantwi

The groom looked dapper in a two-piece green Kaftan designed with kente fabrics for the traditional wedding.

Social media users comment on Francisca Menero's bridal look pointing out her choice of hairstyle, frontal installation, and type of makeup foundation for her face beat.

esi_dialock

The person who did the hair and makeup is jealous of her anaaa ahh

leah_ama_nyamekye

Hmm it is well.The most important thing is that the bride is happy but the make up artist de3....Smh Nyame ne hene

teeze_beautygh

It’s the color of the hair that is horrible, it wouldn’t have been that bad if she went with black

he_heard_me

The makeup artist and hair stylist don't like you oooo, cos why

xena_hewton

@its_chelzea ikr like how can you do this to someone on her special day

phoebe_xxkthrift

I see the problem the person did edges (baby hairs ) at the end that’s why it’s looking like that

ohemaa_tinabae

@miaras_wigs I love the spirit , she is very happy . The hair stylist dei3 she needs to be lashed

awurabenak

Those nagging abt her frontal at least she is happily married so do yours and let's see

ladycharlotte89

Not everybody that comes to your marriage ceremony is happy for u see the guys face

__animwaa__

Not me checking to see if the hair stylist was tagged

a.d_and_sam

They should’ve stated the hairstylist in the caption as wellI’d wanted to check something

The bride has responded to critics on her Instagram page saying;

Apart from the square, what else can you all say, I won't deny the frontal mu men's collection nu, it's funny but can we just say something about that Kente outfit by @adwubicloset and how cute I look☺️☺️☺️ anaaa mose still no aaaaa frontal mu men's collection

