Celebrated media personality Nana Ama Anamoah has robbed a fan of some give-away money on social media

This comes after the young man spoke poor English and pleaded with her to select him as one of the recipients of the much-anticipated cash giveaway

Many netizens have pleaded on the young man's behalf as they encourage him to better his grammar since it cost him some money

Popular Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has snubbed a fan of some cash after he spoke poor grammar in a much-anticipated giveaway on social media.

The young man with the Twitter handle, @Dixon87469097 pleaded with Nana Aba Anamoah to select him as one of the recipients of the GH₵50 MoMo giveaway.

Unfortunately, due to his poor English, the General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM told him he would not be eligible for the money due to his misuse of 'Am' and 'I'm'.

Responding to the young man, Nana Aba responded with 'Twea' which is a word commonly used in Ghana to rob someone of an opportunity.

Her comments sparked massive reactions on Twitter as many encourage the young man to note down the correct use of 'I'm' and 'Am' so that it does not cost him in future.

Below is the interaction between a disappointed fan and Nana Aba Anamoah.

Reactions as Nana Aba Anamoah snubs fan of money

@OhenebaSekyere said:

And even if he’s given another chance to rectify this “grammatical crime”, he’d still attract the tweaaa. It’s called recidivism. Anaa meboa, sister Aba?

@MoneyKhalifa3 remarked:

Just credit your brother and stop the tweeaaaa, life is hard .Me koraa, I need some. Thanks for being a cheerful giver. God bless you

@1kudusfc stated:

Imagine missing a lifetime opportunity because of the “am” and “I’m” . Nana forgive him

@melowzamani opined:

This am and I’m something be serious problem ooo

Meanwhile, many netizens have pleaded with Nana Aba Anamoah to forgive the young man and send him the money since times are difficult due to the current economic hardships.

Nana Aba Anamoah gifted her Mentees GH₵ 1000 to buy lunch, co-workers at EIB Network show jealousy

YEN.com.gh reported that the General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, Nana Aba Anamoah, has gifted her hardworking mentees $100, which is approximately GH₵ 1000, to buy themselves some good food for lunch.

The adorable video was shared on @bra_hanan's Instagram page and reposted on Nana Aba Anamoah's verified Instagram page.

In the heartwarming video, one of the mentees, Cindy, flaunted the money while the video was being recorded. She confirmed that it was Nana Aba who handed her the money, and it was meant for her and another colleague called Sena to spend on lunch.

