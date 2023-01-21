A renowned economist and businessman has descended heavily on the Finance Minister

Dr Citizen Amoah in a Twitter post demanded Ken Ofori-Atta shut up and leaves the scene

Ofori-Atta has been accused by a section of the populace of mismanaging the Ghanaian economy leading to the country’s return to the IMF

Dr Citizen Amoah, a renowned economist and businessman has taken finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to the cleaners over the current economic mess.

According to the entrepreneur popularly known as Citizen Kofi, the minister needs to shut up and stop commenting on national issues.

Dr Kofi Amoah Berates Ofori-Atta Over Constant Commentary On National Issues

Touching on recent comments by Ofori-Atta that the commentary by Ghanaians over the construction of the national cathedral project is inflammatory, Citizen Kofi took to his Twitter handle to berate the minister.

He said Ofori-Atta’s silence will help defuse the economic tension in the country since there are better and more competent people.

"In all bluntness, Ken Ofori Atta should shut his mouth and leave the scene Ghana needs his absence to clear the effusions of his gross mismanagement There are better, smarter and incorruptible citizens at the ready to serve the country."

The comment has generated some reactions from netizens some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@nanakwasiopoku

If he is not resigning from his post direct your energy to the one who appointed him rather. This country is full of only talkative and no action kind of leadership.

@ricword4u

Facts nkoaa!

@ernestamoah07

After all this mess, they're hiding under religion to appeal to the conscience of some ghanaians.

@africatopten

Our poverty as ghanaians is that we never take responsibility for anything. We are apt to blame others for our lot and until that changes, nothing will improve in this country . . .

@akomeasekyi1

I like your consistency not only in gh but across Africa. ..and your wish for PO to become president of Nigeria. ...hold every future leader in both gh and naija to account. ...

@ProudlyPamm

It's very annoying to see reports of how unbending and obstinate the NPP government is about the cathedral matter!!!!! Like, come what may. Irrespective of what Ghanaians say

