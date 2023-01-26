Popular media personality AJ Poundz has shared her side of the story about Felicia Osei taking over her spot as host of the ‘The Mid-Morning Show’ on Onua FM

In an exclusive interview with popular celebrity blogger Zionfelix, she disclosed that she did not know she was training Felicia Osei to take over her spot

Meanwhile, AJ Poundz hinted that she wished she had been informed that the TikTok star was taking over her spot

Media personality AJ Pounds has broken her silence after she was replaced as host for a show by popular TikTok star Felicia Osei on Onua TV/FM, a substation under the Media General brand.

AJ Pounds opens up about Felicia Osei taking over her spot as host of ‘The Mid-Morning Show’

In an exclusive interview on Zionfelix's YouTube channel, AJ Poundz revealed that she had no idea she was going to be replaced by the TikTok star.

She shared that she was aware Felicia Osei was joining the station, however, she was only asked to train her and cohost the ‘The Mid-Morning Show’ together.

Unknown to her, she did not know she was training her for her to take over her spot as the host of the ‘The Mid-Morning Show’.

AJ Poundz hinted that she began to hear gossip and news spreading at Media General that Felicia Osei was taking over her spot.

Watch the part where AJ Poundz spoke about Felicia Osei taking over her spot at Onua FM/TV from 19:30 minutes.

AJ Poundz stated that she is not hurt by the decision of the media house, however, she stated that she should have been informed and not left on the blindside.

