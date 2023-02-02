Notorious Ghana Snapchat blogger, Sel The Bomb, has marked the birthday in an unusual fashion rocking Money Heist inspired costumes on the streets of Accra, Ghana

Rocking heels on one foot and sneakers on the other, Sel The Bomb, tried to confuse Ghanaians even though her curves showed through the masked outfit

Birthday wishes have poured in for the celebrity whistle blower as others guess the gender behind the anonymous account

A controversial Ghanaian blogger known on Snapchat, Sel The Bomb, has taken over the internet with strange birthday pictures.

Sel The Bomb takes over streets with Money Heist costumes. Photo Source: Sel The Bomb Snapchat

Source: Instagram

Celebrating the special day on February 1, 2023, the person behind the Sel The Bomb account took to the official Snapchat page to flaunt costume photos dressed in Money Heist attires.

Taking over the streets of Accra in their costumes, Sel The Bomb and the other friends were also spotted dressed in traditional costumes as well.

The main person behind the account did not want to give people an idea of whether he or she was a male or a female. In order to raise people's suspicions, the person wore white sneakers on the right foot and brown heels on the left foot. while covering the face with a mask.

However, considering how curvy the person looked in the costume and the texture and curvature of the legs, many netizens have concluded that the person behind the anonymous account is a lady.

Reactions as Sel The Bomb rocks strange outfits to mark birthday

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have questioned the identity of the controversial Snapchat blogger as she confuses them by wearing sneakers on foot and heels on the other.

eleanor_official_gh said:

Happy birthday, dear. God bless your new age and more.

_kojo_a_k remarked:

Last slide though

dzii_studio_ stated:

You be girl

doppestpromota commented:

SMH!

Source: YEN.com.gh