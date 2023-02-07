Videos of a gorgeous bride who has a striking resemblance to popular TikToker Asantewaa has gone viral online

Dressed in a pink kente corset outfit, the young lady's infectious smile and radiant personality manifested in the videos

Meanwhile, Asantewaa has reacted to the videos as she was awestruck at the striking resemblance she shares with Akosua

More videos of the wedding day of the lookalike of famous TikTok star and brand influencer Asantewaa have surfaced on social media.

Asantewaa (middle) and her lookalike Akosua (sides) in photos. Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa_ @osei_douglas

Source: Instagram

Slaying in a pink kente themed corset gown on her traditional wedding ceremony, the young lady known as Akosua was captured beaming with smiles in videos.

Unlike Asantewaa, the gorgeous bride had short hair styled in a form of a pixie cut coupled with well-defined curls.

Meanwhile, Asantewaa has reacted to the video as she reposted it onto her official Instagram page. She expressed surprise at the striking resemblance she shared with Akosua.

Asantewaa even thought she was again getting married to her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen. She also congratulated Akosua on her wedding as she called her her twinny.

"This is very serious ei. I thought I just got marriedBig Congratulations to a twinny," Asantewaa wrote on her Instagram page.

Below is a video of Akosua and her bridesmaids.

Below is a makeover video of Akosua and her glam team.

Below is a video of Akosua and her bridesmaids during a photoshoot.

Reactions as netizens spot Asantewaa's twin getting married

clementosuarez remarked:

Congrats to your twin then

ann_ita1 stated:

Eeeiiii, this is serious ooo

_adelle_20 opined:

Ey this is serious Awurade y3 very creative Asantewaa your twinny oh

asantewaaa_addict stated:

A True Replica

