Creative and highly praised TikTok star, Asantewaa, has revealed her new body to her fans after she went on a slimming course

After a week of achieving her desired results, she decided to share her secret by revealing the products she used to help her lose weight that fast

Many of her fans have rained sweet compliments on her as they drool over her small waist and flat tummy in recent pictures

Talented TikTok star and Ghanaian actress, Asantewaa, has flaunted her new boy on social media and she truly served body goals.

Asantewaa dazzles in photos. Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Sharing lovely photos on her Instagram page, _asantewaaaa_, she hinted that she joined a slimming course which made her achieve the desired petite body in a week.

Flaunting her new body online, Asantewaa hinted that she used products from @lawgees_herbal.

In the photo, she spread her kimono apart with both hands to show to her followers that truly the products do work since she now has a flat belly and small waist.

In order to allow critics and fans spot the difference in her body size, she wore a tight black dress that was made of stretchy fabric that hugged her gorgeous figure.

She covered up with an African print kimono and wore white high heels to complete her look.

See the photos below.

People gush over beautiful pictures of Asantewaa

calistaokoronkwo said:

My friend ❤️

inusahsahadatu remarked:

Asantewaaa ma Kpami noww

bone_bwoy stated:

KING OF QUEENS ❤️❤️❤️❤️

liltwinsdancers_ said:

Asantewaa ❤️

trendy_sky03 remarked:

The Queen in our Beautiful piece @_asantewaaaa_

kaysaura_hub stated:

Looking flawless

asantewaaa_addict remarked:

My Queen is Sitting Pretty❕❕

