A video of an old interview singer Ebony Reigns had on television before her untimely passing has popped up

The singer who passed away through an accident exactly five years ago has been living in the memories of Ghanaians ever since

As the old video popped up, many Ghanaians remembered her work and achievements in the entertainment industry

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Today marks five years since the passing of Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns, and her fans and loved ones continue to remember her music and impact on the entertainment world.

Ebony was a rising star in the Ghanaian music industry and was known for her unique voice, powerful lyrics, and electrifying stage presence.

Ghanaians celebrate Ebony Reign's five years anniversary since her passing. Photo source: @ebony_reigns_legacy

Source: Instagram

Ebony began her music career in 2015 and quickly rose to prominence with hit songs like "Poison," "Kupe," and "Maame Hwe." Her debut album, "Bona Fide," was released in 2017 and was met with critical acclaim. She was a trailblazer in the industry, paving the way for female artists and challenging gender norms with her bold and unapologetic lyrics.

Her tragic accident that led to the loss of her life has been a saddening issue for all Ghanaians for the last five years. Even with her departure, her music is still a hit and her songs are still enjoyed and have not lost their taste.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Old video an Ebony interview pops up

As Ghanaians remember her on social media, TV3 has shared a video an interview the late singer had on their channel.

The video had Ebony rocking a black and white blouse with her trademark dreadlocks a pair of sunglasses. The caption on the channel described her as 'braless queen'.

Netizens react to Ebony's five years anniversary

kweku_adupoku commented:

We indeed lost a great one..I don’t think our entertainment Industry will ever get an amazing talent as Ebony Reigns Naa Never Damm

sammy_gh1999 commented:

Queen Forever ❤️❤️❤️ RIP Dear

_semebia_ commented:

Nana Hema continue to rest well

dufie650 commented:

She was a sweet girl.. .

sammy_gh1999 commented:

Queen Forever ❤️❤️❤️ RIP Dear

Ahuofe Patri loses mother

In a recent publication by YEN.com.gh, Ahuofe Patri broke the news of her mother's passing on Monday, January 30, 2023, on her social media pages.

In light of this, the one-week celebration was held on February 4, 2023, at the Police Depot at Abeka in Accra Ghana. Ghanaians have sent in their condolences as others question why there were a number of empty seats at the event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh