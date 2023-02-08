Old photos of the family of the late Ebony Reigns visiting her burial place to pay their respect has surfaced online during her 5-year anniversary

The late 'Konkonsa Police' hitmaker died in an unfortunate car accident on February 8, 2023, with her best friend Franky Kuri

Ghanaians continue to pour in messages as they share how much they miss the deceased budding reggae/dancehall musician

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It has been five years since the tragic and unfortunate passing of the late budding Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician Ebony Reigns.

Born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, Ebony passed away in a car accident on February 8, 2018, with her best friend, Franky Kuri when they were returning to Accra from Sunyani after visiting Ebony's mother.

Ebony's family celebrated her after she passed away 5 years ago. Photo Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians continue to miss her as they visit her Instagram page, @ebony_reigns, to leave their heartwarming messages under recent posts.

Fans share Ebony's tomb photos from last year to remember her

Also, Ghanaians hold Ebony in high esteem as they take to social media to hail her as they share tomb pictures of her 4th anniversary from 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The photo shows her sister Foriwaa Opoku-Kwarteng and their mother, Beatrice Oppong Marthin and father, Nana Poku Kwarteng, clad in black outfits.

They paid their respect to their deceased daughter and shared adorable pictures standing next to her tomb.

Below is an adorable picture of Ebony's family standing beside her tomb.

Reactions as Ghanaians mark Ebony's 5 years anniversary after her tragic death in 2018

ika_promoter said:

Keep resting

1real_eric_mhoore commented:

We still love you❤️‍

we_goodoverhere stated:

Keep resting well my queen ❤️

its_ha.ry stated:

4eva loved ❤️

ms_smallyy remarked:

Nana, it's been 5 years already and God knows how much I've missed you. I've been here like 3times just this year ha! Happy birthday in advance, too

mariam__sc commented:

I miss you so much Ebony

nancysawyerr remarked:

Keep on resting Bonny

lovelymimi20 said:

Keep Resting In Peace beautiful ❤️

Ebony's family holds a jollof party to mark her 25th birthday

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, the family of the late 'Sponsor' hitmaker Ebony reigns held a jollof party to mark her 25th birthday.

The event was held on February 16, 2022, inside their family's residence in Accra, Ghana. Many family members, friends and well-wishers were present to celebrate in her honour.

In a series of videos that surfaced online, Ebony's mother and sister smiled again as it warmed the hearts of many concerned Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh