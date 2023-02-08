A trending video of a bride has taken social media by storm because of the striking resemblance between the lady and the Tiktok star, Asantewaa

Asantewaa who is surprised over the resemblance captioned in her post that she personally feels like she is the one in the video

Fans have reacted to the trending video and cannot just understand how the two could look so identical

TikTok star, Asantewaa, was surprised to discover a video of a newly-wed bride who looked exactly like her.

The bride's stunning resemblance to the popular social media influencer took the internet by storm, with many of Asantewaa's fans expressing their disbelief

The bride, whose name has been disclosed as Akosua, bears an uncanny resemblance to Asantewaa, right down to her facial features, hairstyle, and even her mannerisms.

TikTok star Asantewaa surprised to see her lookalike in the latest wedding video Photo source: @asantewaa

Source: Instagram

The video of the bride went viral on social media, with many of Asantewaa's followers sharing their reactions and comments on the incredible likeness between the two women.

Asantewaa was personally taken aback by the video, expressing her surprise on her social media platforms.

She mentioned that seeing the video makes her feel like she is the one getting married as she cannot believe she has a twin from another mother with such a striking resemblance. The actress in a video posted by her captioned:

"This is very serious, ei I thought I just got married. Big congratulations to a twinny."

Other celebrities who were in shock reacted to the trending video.

See the video below:

Fans reacted to Asantewaa's lookalike's video

_adelle_20

Ey this is serious Awurade y3 very creative Asantewaa your twinny oh

pretty_linalee commented:

I really thought it was an old video o eii wow

ama_apensima commented:

I have watched this video like 3 times b4 I could believe it wasn’t you

ia.7354 commented:

I thought is you oooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️

ann_ita1 commented:

Eeeiiii this is serious ooo

Source: YEN.com.gh