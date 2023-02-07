Versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper, Sista Afia, has got people drooling over her as she dropped gorgeous pictures slaying in a sparkling gown

The gown had a part of it cut out around the right hip area that revealed the tattoo she has as she looked effortlessly beautiful in the pictures

Okyeame Kwame, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, and many other celebrity friends of hers and fans have adored the beautiful pictures

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

'Asuoden' hitmaker Sista Afia has stolen the spotlight on social media after she dropped spicey pictures rocking a star-studded gown.

Sista Afia sparkles in outfits. Photo Source: @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia wore a silver star-studded corset gown that accentuated her voluptuous figure.

Beads were hand-beaded throughout the gown to add style and class to the outfit. The right hip area had a portion of the fabric cut out to show some skin and the beautiful tattoo on that part of her body.

She wore black opera-length gloves on both arms to spice up her look. She accessorised them by wearing a large bracelet and two studded rings on the right hand and a few rings on the other.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Little silver flowers were used to design the top part of her cleavage and the v-shaped part of her crotch.

Captioning the post, she hinted that she would be releasing a new song this month of love, which is February. Hence, her fans should be expectant.

Below is a carousel post of Sista Afia slaying in a beautiful dress.

Okyeame Kwame, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, and other stars and followers drool at hot pictures of Sista Afia

okyeamekwame remarked:

We are ready

amgmedikal said:

More than more than

kuamieugene stated:

Take Your 2 ✌

oseikromsikanii_1 remarked:

Baddie Vibes

bombomarley_ commented:

Empress ❤️✨

kwabena_lexex stated:

Show them, Mama ❤️

magbeauty_skincare said:

Love it

son_of_diya1 stated:

Your beauty is too expensive ❤️❤️❤️

Sister Afia rocks "santo" haircut in pictures

YEN.com.gh reported that Sista Afia ditched the wigs for a more natural look which she flaunted in pictures.

She was spotted in neutral makeup as she showed her natural hair without any artificial extensions for the first time.

Many people have admired how beautiful she looked as they shower her with lovely compliments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh