Ebony Reigns' family and friends, led by her parents Nana Opoku Kwarteng and Beatrice Oppong, has visited her grave

The family visited the grave on Wednesday to lay a wreath and pray for her in commemoration of the fifth anniversary of Ebony's passing

Photos and a video from the prayers and wreath-laying ceremony have popped up showing her father and others in tears

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The family and friends of the Ebony Reigns, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, visited the tomb of the late singer at the Osu Cemetery.

The visit to Ebony's tomb on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, formed part of activities to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Ebony's untimely demise.

Ebony Reigns's family visited her graveyard to lay wreaths and pray for her Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Ebony's tragic accident

Ebony passed away in a car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway while returning from Sunyani where she and her friend Franky Kuri had visited the singer's mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The two and a soldier, Francis Vondee, who was escorting them had their car mangled after somersaulting.

At the time of her passing, Ebony was at the peak of her relatively short career and she even won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year for 2018 posthumously.

Family mark 5 years after Ebony's passing

Led by the singer's father Nana Opoku Kwarteng, and her mother, Beatrice Oppong Martin, the family laid a wreath on Ebony's tomb and said prayers for her.

Ebony's family at her graveyard

Ebony's family has visited her tomb on her 4th death anniversary Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Ebony's father is seen wearing a black 'jalabiya' while holding a walking stick. Others stood close to him in dark-coloured outfits. He addressed those around him by touting some of Ebony's achievements.

In another video, Ebony's father stood in front of the tomb which had a wreath laid on it and held a perfume to spray on it. Overcome by emotions, he found it difficult to say much.

Some photos, also sighted in a slideshow on @sweet_maame_adwoa, showed other scenes at the graveyard of the late singer.

Ghanaians remember Ebony on 5th anniversary

Meanwhile, Ghanaians continue to pour in messages as they share how much they miss Ebony.

While some shared photos with touching messages, others trooped to the late singer's Instagram to leave comments under her posts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh