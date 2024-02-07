Rapper Gambo was one of several Ghanaian music personalities spotted in Los Angeles for the recently held 66th Grammys

After the prestigious awards show, the Ghanaian rapper was seen at Tiwa Savage's star-studded 44th birthday party

A video of Gambo dancing Azonto and flexing his well-chiselled body has got many fans talking

Ghanaian rapper Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo, was among many African creatives spotted at the 66th Grammy Awards African Nominee Brunch hosted by Berla Mundi.

The event, organised by Dentaa Amoateng, was to celebrate the Recording Academy's first set of nominees for the Best African Music Performance and also serve as a networking opportunity for the continent's music personalities.

Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage, whose 44th birthday coincided with the 66th Grammy night, had a rousing party, pulling in many African Grammy guests.

Gambo at Tiwa Savage's 44th Birthday bash. Photo source: Instagram/Gambo/Instagram/Ronnieiseverywhere, Instagram/TiwaSavage

Gambo shows off at Tiwa Savage's party

Tiwa Savage's 44th birthday bash saw scores of Nigerian superstars in attendance, including her collaborator on Loaded, Asake, and female singer Teni.

At the party, Gambo was seen with his arms around Tiwa's neck, cheering on the Nigerian singer, who is often heralded as the Queen of Afrobeats.

In another video published by blogger RonnieIsEverywhere, Gambo was seen on the dancefloor grooving as Fuse ODG's explosive hit song, Azonto came on.

Netizens react to Gambo's Azonto moves

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Gambo's Azonto moves.

adomyehowah said:

Musician turned dancer

yaa__babie wrote:

Macho man who dances... there's just something off about it

iget_ur_time remarked:

Dude living his best life and here comes a lot of broke niqqas who wish they could have such a life hating

jhaybhanks noted:

Ah he be macho man or something?? He got nice moves though the macho people get vibes

___miiah added:

Everything was beautiful..y did he stick his tongue out

Gambo offers huge money to recruit an assistant

