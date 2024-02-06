Lawrensa Antwi, the first daughter of Reverend Obofour and his wife, Ciara Antwi, has turned 10 years old

Lawrensa's mother celebrated her new milestone by sharing a video of the girl looking all-grown from their base in the US

The birthday post has triggered many wishes from the followers of Lawrensa's mother

Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Reverend Francis Antwi, a.k.a. Reverend Obofour's first daughter, Lawrensa Antwi, has celebrated her birthday.

Born on February 6, 2024, the pretty Lawrensa, turned 10 years old on Tuesday. Her mother, Ciara Antwi, took to social media to mark her milestone.

Ciara, famously known as Obofowaa, shared a fresh video of Lawrensa from their base in the US, where she is currently living with Obofour's children.

Reverend Obofour's daughter, Lawrensa, just turned 10 years old Photo source: @original_obofour1, @bofowaa

The video shared on Obofowaa's Instagram page showed the 10-year-old looking big and all-grown in an all-white outfit. Rocking a white skirt and top with fur all over, she matched the dress with a white fur cap and white boots.

Sharing the slideshow of her daughter's pictures, the mother was grateful to God for her journey of motherhood, adding that Lawrensa has been a miracle to her.

"Celebrating a Decade of Joy! Today marks a special milestone as my darling Lawrensa turns 10! A decade of laughter, love, and lessons. Grateful to God for the incredible journey of motherhood. Lawrensa, you're my miracle, and every day with you is a gift. Here's to a lifetime of shared smiles and cherished moments. #GratefulMom #DecadeOfLove #ThankYouGod LAWRENSA @10 ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," he caption read.

Later, Lawresna's mother shared another video in which she lit up candles on a birthday and moved towards the girl's room while praying for God's blessings for her.

Bofowaa's admirers join her to celebrate daughter's 10th birthday

The mother's birthday wish to her daughter triggered many other birthday messages from her followers.

fromthepharmacist said:

Happiest blessed birthday to you darling. May the Lord embrace you with all your heart desires

deborah.serwaaakoto said:

Happy blessed birthday princess

iamofficialasante said:

Happy birthday little Angel. I pray Abrahamic blessings and sure mercies of God locate you all the days of your life

Obofour's five children

Lawrensa is not only the first daughter of Obofour and his wife but the first of their five children, including a set of triplets, two boys and one girl.

The triplets, born in May 2020, followed a boy, Obofour Junior, who was born in January 2018.

