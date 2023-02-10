Blakk Rasta has opened up about his lifestyle and unique eating habits in an interview with Zionfelix

The reggae/dancehall musician made a long list of foods he does not consume, which came as a surprise to many Ghanaians

The biggest highlight of his list that caught the attention of many was when he said he does not eat anything with eyes

Popular reggae/dancehall legend, Blakk Rasta, recently opened up about his lifestyle in an interview with Zionfelix. The musician, known for his unique blend of reggae, dancehall, and kuchoko music, caused a massive stir with his statement about his diet.

Blakk Rasta revealed that he does not eat processed foods and avoids anything that has eyes. He added that he does not drink water from plastic bottles or sachets.

Blakk Rasta lists foods he consumes

According to Blakk Rasta, his diet consists mainly of plant-based foods and whole grains. He spoke about his belief in the importance of a healthy lifestyle and pointed out that he does not believe in processed foods. He mentioned that he would never opt for processed food when the natural equivalent exists.

Blakk Rasta's statements have generated a lot of buzz on social media, with many people expressing their surprise at his commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Some expressed interest in adopting similar diets, as the reggae artiste's beliefs inspired them.

While some have praised Blakk Rasta for his lifestyle choices, others have been critical, questioning the sustainability and feasibility of his diet. However, the musician seemed unapologetic about his beliefs and spoke with valour and confidence.

Blakk Rasta Sparks Reactions

danielmensah035 wrote:

you should ask whether he drinks water . or he fetches water from Antoa to cook

Oppong085 commented:

l like him too much and i also live a natural life.

SABATO GH said:

Then you don’t drink tea you eat the cocoa seed row

