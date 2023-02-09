Reggae musician and radio personality Blakk Rasta has shown the face of his pretty wife, Seyram, in new photos on social media

The 3FM presenter released the photos with a heart-touching message to celebrate the wife and hint at their upcoming anniversary

The photos which come after Blakk Rasta's banter with Nana Aba Anamoah have impressed many of his followers

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian reggae musician Blakk Rasta, known in private life as Abubakar Ahmed, has released photos of his rarely-seen wife, Seyram.

Blakk Rasta shared the photos in a post on his personal Facebook page on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

In the photos, the beautiful-looking wife of the 3FM brunch-time host rocked an African print blouse which had been tucked into a thigh-high skirt. The skirt was also made from a different African print.

Blakk Rasta has flaunted his beautiful wife in new photos Photo source: Blakk Rasta

Source: Facebook

One of the photos had Blakk Rasta's wife standing beside some flowers and bending to touch them. In the other photo, she stood akimbo and smiled while carrying a plate on her head.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Blakk Rasta hails pretty wife ahead of 10th anniversary

Posting the photos, Blakk Rasta poured loads of love on the wife who seemed to be celebrating her birthday.

In his caption, the Kuchocho singer revealed that their 10th anniversary of coming together as a couple was loading.

"10 years of journeying together LOADING ... My missing rib that has been found. Mother of my children. My prayer partner... The mate in my Trotro... Enjoy life...," he said.

Photos of Blakk Rasta's beautiful wife impress fans

The photos shared by Blakk Rasta have got many reactions from his followers. Some of them are impressed with his wife's physical looks.

Ras Malikin said:

Rasta you know road paaa ooo Bigup

Michael Kwabena Domfeh said:

Happy birthday to her and I wish her all the best in Life!

Paa Kwasi Flames said:

Rasta u got taste .... happy birthday to our queen mother ❤️❤️

Kwabena Owusu-Sekyere said:

Now I understand. You can do all the talking.... Happy birthday to the Queen!

Awale Gh said:

Rasta is trolling Nana Aba

Reggy Zippy said:

Eeii Mr Blakk Rasta, I never see Rastaman wey get taste like you oh, . Your better half is very beautiful and elegant. Please how do you manage to focus on your meditation and several tv and radio show productions? KUKUSHIWO NIMU

Blakk Rasta banters Nana Aba Anamoah over Sarkodie-Bob Marley song

The photos of Blakk Rasta's wife come on the heels of his banter with ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Nana Aba blasted Blakk Rasta for criticising Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley's Stir It Up. Blakk Rasta promptly fired back.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh