CEO and founder of Angel Group of companies Dr Kwaku Oteng revealed in an interview on Pure FM that he has over 100 cars

The businessman revealed that he loses track of the number of cars he has, and asks his manager about the number from time to time

He added that his investments have contributed to his wealth over the years because Adonko bitters alone could not have made him the money he has now

Businessman and CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng disclosed in an interview with Pure FM that he has many cars and cannot count them all.

He revealed this in an interview with Pure FM where he opened up on his wealth and sources of income.

The businessman revealed that Adonko Bitters was not the only source of his income, adding that the profits from Adonko alone could not have made him that much money.

Dr Kwaku Oteng brags about having over 100 cars

Source: Youtube

Kwaku Otng's fleet of cars

However, investments in other projects and businesses have amassed his wealth. Kwaku Oteng added that once in a while, he asks his managers about the current number of cars available.

Having over 100 cars will definitely come with difficulties in identifying each one of them. But this is also different for the business mogul who does it with ease.

He bragged about being able to identify each and every one of his cars even when he had sold some of them for more than three years.

Watch Dr Kwaku Oteng's interview below:

I sold yam as a child in my village - Kwaku Oteng

In the same interview, Kwaku Oteng opened up on his upbringing as a child and how he persevered in his bid to become successful.

Dr Oteng stated that he used to sell yams while growing up in his hometown.

Netizens who reacted to the video thanked him for using his lived experience to inspire the youth.

