Gospel artiste Diana Hamilton prayed for the safety of Christian Atsu and could not hold back her tears

She prayed for the Hatayspor winger to survive the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that caused the collapse of buildings in Turkey

Ghanaians are still praying for the footballer, and Diana Hamilton was in the position of everybody praying for Atsu

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton was left in tears as she prayed for the safety of Christian Atsu who is still under the rubble from the earthquake in Turkey.

The earthquake, which measured 7.8 on the Richter scale, struck Hatay in the Eastern province of Turkey on Monday, February 6, leaving widespread damage and many people missing.

Among those missing was the Ghanaian international footballer Christian Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor football club in Turkey. He has not been found five days after the earthquake.

Diana Hamilton cried on live Tv as she prayed for the safety of Christian Atsu

Source: Instagram

Since the news of the earthquake spread, many people in Ghana have prayed for the safety of those affected, particularly Christian Atsu.

The gospel musician, known for her powerful voice and soul-stirring performances, was overwhelmed with emotion as she prayed for the safe return of the footballer in an interview on Metro Tv.

She prayed for the Ghanaian footballer to remain safe and sound under the rubble as Ghanaians remember him in prayers.

Her fervent prayer ended with deafening silence, and the artiste, sobbing in pain over the incident, covered her face to avoid shedding more tears.

Watch the video of Diana Hamilton crying for Christian Atsu below:

Thermal cameras detect people alive near Atsu's building

Meanwhile, in another article by YEN.com.gh, thermal cameras have shown that many people are alive but still trapped under a pile of rubble near the building Christian Atsu was staying in before the earthquake hit.

According to the Turkish tabloid Ajansspor, said about 1,000 people have been detected to be alive.

The earthquake has claimed at least 12,000 lives in both Turkey and Syria. People have been rescued after staying under the rubble for days and this has given hope to many that Christian Atsu can survive too.

