Evangelist Mama Pat, formerly Nana Agradaa, was conferred with an honourary doctorate.

The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry was honoured with a Doctorate of Philosophy in Philanthropic Management.

This is the second time Evangelist Patricia has been conferred with a doctorate. In 2015, she received an honourary doctorate from Rapha Faith University for her unflinching contribution to humanitarian causes.

Evangelist Mama Pat receives doctorate degree in Philanthropic Management Photo Credit: @evang_mama_pat

Evangelist Mama Pat's Doctorate

In a video that has made social media rounds, the evangelist is seen in her church receiving a citation from the vice-chancellor of the institution that awarded her this doctorate

"The college, under the authority of its trustees and upon the recommendation of its faculty members following thorough evaluation and commitment to serving humanity, and with gratitude to the divine, bestows upon Rev. Evangelist Mrs Patricia Asiamah the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Philanthropic Management," he said.

An overwhelmed Evangelist Mama Pat, humbly received and thanked the institution for acknowledging her by awarding her the honorary degree. She also took the opportunity to throw shots at people who believe she did not deserve the doctorate.

Today, I am very excited about this doctorate conferred to me. This is the second time I have received this honour. I received the first one in 2015 from an institution in UK. People did not understand why I got a doctorate then, but today, in 2024, I have received the same honour, she said

Ghanaians react to Evangelist Mama Pat's Doctorate

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians below

stegor233 said:

Ah kyirese ghana de3 bibiaa y3 possible ooo

ccpuplampu said:

She naaaa knows her character and deeds no good

melanated_kvng said:

Y'all people play too much

@LouLouszn said:

Chale, I want my doctorate degree wai

@asamoahseth said:

Eiiii show us the way ooo MamaPat

