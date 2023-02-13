WWE champion and actor John Cena had social media wilding after his pictures wearing a skirt went viral

The star was spotted looking feminine in a black and white plaid skirt and black socks and heels

According to reports, Cena's look was for his upcoming comedy titled Ricky Stanicky, featuring stars like Zac Efron and Jermaine Fowler

John Cena had the ladies thirsting after showing off his perfect muscles in a mini skirt and high heels.

John Cena caused a stir after wearing a miniskirt and heels. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The WWE Hall of Famer went viral after the pictures surfaced on social media. Many couldn't believe the wrestler and actor could rock heels.

John Cena looks elegant in heels and mini skirt

Social media couldn't keep calm after pictures of wrestler and actor John Cena rocking a black and white plaid mini skirt, black t-shirt, stockings and lace-up boots went viral on Twitter.

According to E! News, the star was photographed while on the set of his upcoming comedy, Ricky Stanicky, in Australia. The publication noted that the movie also features stars like Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and William H. Macy.

John Cena's fans react to his pictures rocking a skirt and heels

Of course, John Cena's fans were wowed to see him rocking a skirt. Many Twitter users shared they can't wait for the star's upcoming movie.

@JayCartere said:

"Maybe the scene this is for is funny. We dunno how weird this is, in context…yet."

@Inenekazi1 added:

"I mean...once he pretended he could rap so."

Source: Briefly.co.za