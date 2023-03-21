Businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye of Quick Angels fame opened the gates of his plush mansion as he celebrated his birthday

Videos have emerged showing the beautiful compound and interior of the house as well as expensive cars like G-Wagon, Bentley, Rolls Royce

Richard Quaye, who is also known on social media as the boyfriend of Hajia4Reall, hosted some guests in the house

Quick Angels CEO Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has turned a year older and is celebrating in a grand style.

Richard Quaye, widely on social media as the boyfriend of Hajia4Real, had family, friends, and workers from his company pulling a surprise on him.

They stormed his house to organise a surprise party for him. Videos from the party have just emerged on social media.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye lives in a gigantic mansion

A video from the party shared on Instagram by @sammykaymedia showed the businessman lives in a gigantic house. Painted in white, it has beautiful gold-coloured edges.

The house, a one-storey building, has a big compound which had been decorated beautifully. Some chairs and tables were arranged on the compound for the use of guests to the surprise party.

Quick Angel's CEO's G-Wagon, Bentley, and other flashy cars put on display

Apart from the neatly kept surroundings, one notable thing spotted on the compound was the fleet of cars.

Many luxurious cars owned by Richard Quaye were parked under a shed in the house. Among them were Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Bentley, Range Rover, and Rolls Royce, among others.

Ghanaians react to house and cars of Hajia4Real's boyfriend

mediaplus26 said:

So the Bentley and rolls Royce was for him and not for mona!! Accra and girls giving fake pressure

iamcrino said:

Nti business bɛn nkoaa na these people are doing. Ɛhu ooo

stephlinax said:

This guy is exposing himself in an African Environment. This is how NAM1 Started. I hope his foundation is tight. Africa isn't ripe to show yourself.

