Grammy-winning American artiste Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, has declared his upcoming world tour, 'The New World Tour'. The tour will feature Ghanaian musician Amaarae and Willow Smith.

Childish Gambino took to Instagram to share the exciting news, unveiling an extensive list of cities he will be visiting. The post mentioned that the presale for tickets was set to commence on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, while the general sale would begin on May 17, 2024, giving fans a chance to secure their spots when the rapper hits their city.

The announcement comes on the heels of Glover's latest album, Astalavista, which was released on May 13, 2024. The album has been met with a lot of positive reception from fans.

Amaarae's feature on Donald Glover's tour shows the musician's gradual recognition on the global stage. On June 9, 2023, she released her sophomore album, Fountain Baby, via Interscope Records. The release also came with the news that she had become the first Ghanaian to appear on NPR Tiny Desk. Amaarae is one of the few Ghanaian artists with considerable international appeal, being the first Ghanaian musician to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Amaarae on not holding a concert in Ghana

Sad Girlz Luv Money crooner Amaarae has shared the reason why she has not headlined her own concert in the country.

In a recent interview on 3FM Drive, she said that is her greatest fear because she is not sure whether she has the audience.

Some Ghanaians advised her on what she should do, however, she stated that when her album drops, she would return and reconnect more with Ghanaians.

