A behind-the-scenes video of Black Sherif and Sarkodie shooting the music video for their song, Country Side, has popped up

In the video, Black Sherif was spotted rocking a large pair of vintage jeans and a fashionable

His large jeans sparked hilarious reactions from fans as they marvelled at his fashion style

Popular Ghanaian rapper and singer Black Sherif has sparked reactions with his latest fashion statement. On the set of Sarkodie's latest music video shoot for the hit single Country Side, the rising star was spotted rocking a large pair of vintage blue jeans.

Black Sherif Rocks Large 90's Style Jeans On Country Side Set Photo Source: Black Sherif on Facebook, Yaw_Cee on TikTok

The jeans, which were faded and had a relaxed fit, were paired with a simple white long-sleeve shirt and a pair of shoes.

After a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot surfaced, fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on Black Sherif's outfit, with many praising the singer's bold and unique fashion sense.

The vintage blue jeans were a standout piece, with their oversized fit and bold colour making a statement on their own.

The jeans were the perfect choice for the Country Side music video shoot, which was set in a rural, outdoor setting, and the relaxed fit of the jeans added to the casual, laid-back vibe of the video.

Black Sherif's outfit was stylish and comfortable. The denim material of the jeans was breathable and durable, making it the perfect choice for a day in the countryside, as the song suggested. The singer's choice to keep the rest of his outfit simple and understated allowed the jeans to take centre stage and be the focal point of his look.

The Country Side music video was shot in what looked like a desert, with a wooden building burning behind the Black Sherif and Sarkodie as they performed.

Folks React To Black Sherif's Huge Jeans

King reacted:

dem change demma trousers anaa seems sark dey wear blacko ein own no

Qwami Baron commented:

So who Dey sell that tunabu trousers den skin tight tops give Black Sheriff lah

Nana_Kay❤️wrote:

The olden days dressing ankasa Sarkodie try bringing back oo but Blacko has confirmed it

