TikTok star Asantewaa has stolen the spotlight with her Valentine's Day pictures which she shared on her verified Instagram account

She rocked a white dress and a stunning red frontal lace wig, surrounded by thousands of red roses.

Her followers and some of her TikTok friends have wished her a Happy Chocolate Day, while others gush over her pictures

Versatile TikToker and actress Asantewaa has lit up the internet with her pictures celebrating Valentine's Day.

Asantewaa dazzles in red wig and white dress. Photo Source: @_asantewaa

Source: Instagram

She shared the lovely pictures on her Instagram page, wishing her cherished followers, whom she calls 'Asarians', a Happy Chocolate Day.

In Ghana, Chocolate Day is celebrated on the day of love on February 14 of every year to promote the consumption of cocoa products manufactured in the country.

For her valentine-themed photoshoot, he wore a white fitted dress that hugged her figure. Her dress had cutout sleeves around her shoulders.

To match the theme, she wore a reg frontal lace wig waist-length, with the curls brushed out.

Her makeup was flawless, highlighting her facial features and making her skin smooth and perfect.

Below is a carousel valentine's day post by Asantewaa.

Reactions as Asantewaa drops valentine's day pictures

Many of her followers have gushed over how stunning she looked as she dazzled in red and white.

