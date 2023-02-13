Award-winning female musician Efya turned heads at the national theatre over the weekend with her sassy looks

The thirty-five-year-old wore a revealing red outfit by Ghanaian stylist and designer Kevin Vincent to perform at Kwabena Kwabena's love night concert

Efya is the first female celebrity to inspire us with her looks ahead of the 2023 Valentine's Day on Tuesday

Ghanaian musician Efya has ushered us into the 2023 Valentine's week with the sultry dress she wore to perform at Kwabena Kwabena's love night concert.

Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, flaunted her smooth skin in the lace-corseted dress

Ghanaian musician Efya shows skin in gorgeous dresses. source: @efya_nokturnal

The multi-award-winning songstress styled the long sleeve dress with an orange polka-dot scarf and high heels.

The thirty-five-year-old gave us excellent gothic makeup tips with her stunning look. Award-winning celebrity stylist Kevin Vincent designed the see-through red dress.

Ghanaian musician Irene Logan and others have commented on her look

irenelogan

Looking Peng

ms__debbie_

by this tym black raster is writing a speech

og_knows

Such a beautiful dress

kakraba.aah

@efya_nokturnal I love the dress dammnnn

ladyevelyn42

Wow we miss you soo much,nice seeing you again

bigchris_rocks

I wanna dish and take it away forever Queen ❤️❤️

oklaygh

Your performance yesterday was phenomenal

agasondebalky

Another Black Mermaid...

markdeforce

Stella performance ✨

evaxalordiah

Turn around I want to see something

queensta_konadu

Give it to them ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

fellamakafui

Hey mami❤️

Ghanaian musician Efya looks elegant in her ponytail hairstyle

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a few exceptional female musicians who are putting Ghana on the map of the world with their number-one songs and unrivalled sense of style.

As award-winning musicians grace numerous events with their best attire choices, Ghana is the ideal place in December for unending fun and excitement.

Efya, a prominent female vocalist, captured our attention with her red see-through dress and black bustier combination. She performed at the 2022 Bhim concert sporting a gorgeous hairdo, gorgeous makeup, and gorgeous accessories.

