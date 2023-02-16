Ghanaian media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has advised the youth to avoid giving money to their partners

She stated that before any man gives his girlfriend an amount as much as 10 cedis, they should pray to God about it

The statement from the ace broadcaster has gained a massive reaction, with fans commenting about it

Dr Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, also known as Akumaa Mama Zimbi, is a renowned Ghanaian media personality, marriage counsellor, and sex educator.

With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, she has earned a reputation as a prominent voice on relationships and marriage in Ghana and beyond.

She has revealed on the Purple Diaries show on Base One Tv that women and men should know how to handle their relationship business.

According to the counsellor, a woman should not pack her belongings into a man's room. And a man should not give any amount of money to a woman without consulting God in prayer.

She revealed that before a man gives even 10 cedis to a woman, he should have spoken to God in prayers.

Many young people today are caught up in a culture of materialism, where money and possessions are the keys to happiness and success.

In this context, it's easy to fall into the trap of using money to attract and impress potential partners. However, as Akumaa Mama Zimbi reminds the young men and women, this approach is fundamentally flawed.

She urged women to perform duties expected of a married woman only when married and should also try to avoid doing them to please their partners.

Watch Akumaa Mama Zimbi's interview below:

