Celebrated Ghanaian comedian Akrobeto has eulogised Black Stars player Christian Atsu in a heartfelt message on UTV's Real News

Sharing some beautiful memories he has of the player, he disclosed that he sent him some money in appreciation for his good works

His comments have stirred reactions from Ghanaians as many join in praying for him to be found

Kumawood actor and comedian Akrobeto has eulogised Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu.

This comes amid news of the Former Newcastle and Chelsea player being reported missing after a severe earthquake hit Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Christian Atsu (left) and Akrobeto (left) in photos. Photo Source: @chris_atsu @akrobeto_official

Sharing some fond memories he has of Christian Atsu on UTV's Real News, he stated that there was a time when the player sent money through Kwaku Manu to be given to him.

He hinted that Real News was a source of entertainment for Christian Atsu; as such, he sent him a token to appreciate his good works.

He recounted that after he received the money, someone from his team reached out to confirm whether he had received the money.

Akrobeto stated that even though he did not know the talented footballer personally, he was shocked and filled with gratitude for the love he showed him.

In his message, the Kumawood actor urged people to pray for him and stop the speculations because it is such a painful experience what Atsu is going through, whether he is dead or alive.

Watch the video of Akrobeto praising Chrisitan Atsu below.

Comments from Ghanaians as Akrobeto speaks about Christian Atsu

Deborah Mensah said:

May the good lord save his kind soul. Amen

Peace Sempare remarked:

God helps all those trapped, for all lives matter

Damea Akosua Frimpomaa stated:

HmmmmmGod, please save him for us

Let Them Say remarked:

hmm.... God bless Akrobeto for his gratitude. We pray for ATSU.

Fisca Afriyie stated:

God of Israel will save him because he is a good man

A new update shows rescuers at Christian Atsu's residence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that some great news is underway as rescuers have been sighted at the residence of Christian Atsu as they search for victims.

According to reports by Turkish Sports Journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, miners had arrived at the Rönesans Residence, where Christian Atsu is reported to have been before the tragic earthquake occurred.

Videos show the miners using their machines to dig through the rubble.

Source: YEN.com.gh