A touching video of a prisoner expressing gratitude to missing Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has evoked passionate emotions from scores of netizens

The prisoner owed a debt in Keta in Ghana's Volta Region, but the generous former Chelsea star paid it

The old footage on Facebook has received more than a thousand reactions, with many praying for the Black Stars midfielder

A video of a prisoner expressing gratitude to missing Ghanaian midfielder Christian Atsu has elicited emotional reactions from scores of netizens online.

The incarcerated man owed a debt in Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana, but the kind-hearted footballer paid the money when the issue came to his attention.

In an interview with Crime Check TV GH, the host Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng told the convict that Christian Atsu had settled his debt.

Prisoner thanks Ghanaian midfielder Christian Atsu for paying his debt. Photo credit: Crime Check TV GH.

Prisoner touched by Christian Atsu's kind gesture

The prisoner expressed gratitude to the former Chelsea star when he learnt about the kind gesture.

"Brother [Christian Atsu], I thank you a lot," he said as he bowed his head to the camera.

The interview, shared on Facebook, has garnered more than 1,000 reactions at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Netizens emotional over old video of prisoner thanking Christian Atsu

Nana Agyemang said:

The Lord be with you wherever you are, Atsu; with your kindness to humanity, you can't go down like that because lots of people are waiting in line to come to their rescue. If he goes down, imagine the number of people that will be stuck at where they are. At the same time, the Lord is preparing others to join hands with you to lift others. May God send His angels to protect you.

CMoney See replied:

Nana Agyemang, thanks for your prayer. God bless you.

Kwesi Bonney M posted:

I'm 1000% sure that our brother Atsu is well. Nyame Tease.

Gloria Afena Frimpong said:

Oh, almighty God, please have mercy on our brother. We're praying for you, bro. Sending hugs to you where ever you are.

Kwahu Hemaa commented:

Christian, may God see you through. May the Almighty God protect you for us where ever you are, bro. We love you, and we love to see you back.

Ohemaa Esther said:

Our Miracle working God is still at post. We trust and believe him to keep Atsu safe till he is rescued. The good news is on the way very soon.

Christian Atsu explains why he pays fines to free prisoners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that it is commonly known that Christian Atsu releases prisoners who owe fines by paying their penalties and providing them with capital to start a business.

The problematic Black Stars winger is reportedly buried under rubble following a catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, January 6, killing more than 33,000 people. He has not yet been located.

Before the tragic incident, the footballer spoke with Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of the Crime Check Foundation, about his choice to aid in the release of prisoners (CCF).

Source: YEN.com.gh