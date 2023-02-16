A Ghanaian man has thrown netizens into a frenzy after a video of him hawking fufu in Kumasi surfaced on the net

In a video on TikTok, the man worked with happiness as he had a nice chat with a female customer

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the man for his hard work with some expressing the desire to help him

The reaction of a Ghanaian woman after seeing a middle age man who hawks fufu in Kumasi has left many people in awe.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @mays_tasty_meals, a woman was spotted inquiring more from the hawker who identified himself as Kofi Boateng alias 'berma fufuo'.

His service delivery is one attribute that really impressed the woman.

He put out his number to potential customers who want to buy from him.

Ghanaians react to the video of the man hawking fufu

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the man for working hard and not minding what naysayers would say.

Others also expressed a desire to sponsor him to expand his business.

Fada Gh:

God bless your hustle big bro

Mama Rene:

Brilliant idea, but please try and wash the hands properly. It’s very importan

Maameyaa:

I just love hard working men no limitations

wilheminaspencer:

I love the Asante people they are not ashamed of hard work.God bless your hustle

obaayaadede darling:

I wonder some people said there's no job in Ghana

Manesman:

They say jobs not in Ghana

Adjoa_manu:

I respect this man though I don't know him.

Sikaba:

Nobody will call him a ritualist now because he is suffering. But they will start calling him names when life changes. May God bless his hustle

Ghanaian man hawks Banku

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man has opened up his hustle and is asking for help from individuals who can.

Sena Kossi Domingo Senason hawks banku and Fufu for a living.

He carries large pots on his head containing the food items and sells them to his customers or people he meets daily during his rounds.

