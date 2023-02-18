An old video of Newcastle fans chanting a song they made for Christian Atsu has surfaced on the social media

In the video, the fans took over the street as they waved the club's flag in the air and paraded the street

The video has melted the hearts of Ghanaians and many fans across the globe as they continue to mourn the late football star

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After news of former Newcastle player Christian Atsu broke the internet, an old video of fans of the club chanting a song bearing his name has gone viral.

Memorable moments when Christian Atsu played for Newcastle. Photo Source: @MikePerren and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the video, the fans took to the streets as they chanted a song which was meant to hail the former winger of their favourite club.

Waving the club's flag in the air, the fans sang on the top of their voices to honour the skilled and talented winger who was their pride.

The song showed how the fans appreciated him. The lyrics of the song the fans chanted were;

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Oh, Christian Atsu. He is so wonderful. When he scores a goal, oh it's beautiful, magical. When he runs down the wing, he's as fast as lightning. It's frightening. And he makes all the boys sing."

Below is a tribute to Christian Atsu from his former club, Newcastle.

According to a fan who recorded the moment and shared the video on social media, fans stormed the streets on October 1, 2017, ahead of the game between Liverpool and Newcastle. The game ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, Newcastle plays Liverpool on the night of Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Reactions as an old video of Newcastle fans chanting a song about Christian Atsu goes viral

@Uncle__fii commented:

This is an absolute class act from the Newcastle fans for Christian Atsu

@MartinJohnson10 said:

Hopefully we can get the whole ground singing it tonight

@officialasid remarked:

I always ask…. What time do UK fans get together to learn chants they recite every matchday? And so fast?

@_fawogyimmieko stated:

Wow the fans' favourite.

@SznPatino said:

Naa #NUFC are class. This is tribute to Atsu.

Asamoah Gyan eulogises Christian Atsu with funny skit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu with an old video.

The video features the two players in a comedy skit where they answered each other wrongly.

The video has touched the hearts of Ghanaians as they mourn him on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh