The wife of Ghanaian actor Toosweet Annan has spoken out about their relationship for the first time in a trending video.

After their plush wedding on December 30, 2023, she was at the church to thank everyone for their support throughout the journey.

Netizens who saw the video claimed she had passed through a lot in the hands of Toosweet

Ghanaian actor Toosweet Annan had his marriage ceremony on December 30, 2023, at a plush venue.

Pictures from the wedding flooded social media and took the internet by storm. Many celebrities wished them well and gave them their blessings.

Toosweet Annan: Actor's wife seen in public for the first time (VIDEO). Source: toosweetannangh

Source: Instagram

Toosweet Annan's wife thanks everyone

In a recent video, Toosweet Annan and his wife, MsFlava, were seen in a church auditorium thanking God and everyone for their support throughout their marital journey.

MsFlava recounted how they first met about three years ago and how their relationship has been rocky over the period.

According to her, she was ready to leave the relationship with Toosweet after seeing some red flags but she heeded the advice of her pastor to trust him and be patient.

The plush wedding

Toosweet's plush wedding to his wife MsFlava took place at a plush location last December. The star-studded event saw the likes of Ruth Kadiri, Majid Michel, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Okyeame Kwame, were spotted at the wedding.

Netizens react to the wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See some below.

ella_maine said:

But honestly who names their child “Too sweet”tho, secondly so she saw red flags and still decided to get married? After everything dem go come turn counselors Dey give silly advices to young girls. Anyways May God bless your union.

threasure78 said:

Did I hear here call the Marriage a thing ? Ummm

george.owusu added:

All I can see is the auntie at the back with the green shiny thing

patricia.safo365 added:

Please tell the lady with the ambulance light tha kolebu is looking for it siiiiince

ama21_w added:

She keeps mentioning wanting to give up at every chance , I hope she enjoys this marriage and whatever happened in the past she forgets

Toosweet Annan: Actor flaunts beautiful daughter in new video

In similar news, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Toosweet Annan flaunted his little daughter on social media.

The handsome actor posted a video of his beautiful-looking daughter on social media on Thursday, December 12, 2019. In the video the sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor is seen holding the baby up with their heads close by each other.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh