Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has remembered his dear friend and former teammate Christian Atsu

He shared a memorable video of a skit which they both acted in on his social media pages

The touching yet hilarious video has got many Ghanaians admiring the humourous side of the late professional footballer

Ghana'a all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan has eulogised his late teammate as he shared a hilarious skit that they made together some years ago.

Christian Atsu and Asamoah Gyan in a hilarious comedy skit. Photo Source: @chris_atsu @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

The video was recorded while they were at the Black Stars camp. The duo was spotted in the official branded uniforms of the national team.

The storyline of the hilarious skit was that the two players met and exchanged a few words.

In the video, Atsu passed by when Gyan stopped him to ask whether he was a Black Stars player. In response, he mentioned that he was a Denkyira Obuasi player. Meanwhile, there was no football club by that name but rather just a location in Ghana.

Atsu then asked Gyan whether he was holding a smartphone, to which Gyan responded similarly, saying that it was a pestle he would use to pound fufu.

At the end of the video, they both laughed as they noticed they had answered the other person wrongly.

Meanwhile, the hilarious video was shared on the official Instagram page of Asamoah Gyan as he remembered fond memories he shared with the late Christian Atsu.

Reactions from Ghanaians and football fans

gloriaosarfo said:

Aaah Awurade Nyame‍♀️‍♀️

vdollar123 commented:

Life is nothing except we live it for Jesus xx

gossip.showbiz stated:

Atsu will forever be remembered

richel.nkc_ commented:

RIP champ. You’ll forever be remembered most dedicated soldier

thereal_blaq stated:

I thought I heard someone say that alpha hour pastor Elvis apparently prayed that God was protecting Atsu and that he would be found alive. Or was it just a hoax?

don_bhimbosky remarked:

Awwwwww Charlie RIP Bro

Ghana Black Stars remembers Christian Atsu

In a heartfelt post, they shared a memorable video compilation of all the goals he had scored while playing for his country.

