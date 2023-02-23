Nigerian comedian Sabinus has linked up with Ghanaian comedian Senior Man Layla for a comedy skit

The two funny skit makers were seen dressed in their usual funny costumes for their skits and enjoying each other's company

At one point, Sabinus, who was on the wheels, decided to mimic the voice of Senior Man Layla, and they both laughed

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nigerian Comedian Sabinus has linked up with famous Ghanaian comedian Senior Man Layla and has their fans drooling over the yet-to-be-seen skit.

The two skit makers have wowed their fans with their intelligent and rib-cracking skits over the past years and have decided to take it to another level.

Comedian Sabinus and Senior Man Layla link up for a comedy skit Photo source: seniorman_layla @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

On their way to an unknown location, the two skit-makers cruised and had lots of fun. Sabinus looked excited and cracked some jokes. Seated in the front were Sabinus and Senior Man Layla. Sabinus tried to squeeze his voice into the tiny sound that senior man Layla makes in his videos.

Sabinus and Senior Man Layla have both thrived and done tremendously well. They have taken comedy to another level and have thrown more light on its importance and why people should pay attention to this sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sabinus and Senior Man Layla video:

Netizens have reacted to the Sabinus and Senior Man Layla linkup

danny_abore commented:

You see how Nigerians know how to do collabo. It's so beautiful.

bra_sledge_ commented:

I’m even scared for sabinus

hellovybes_ commented:

Yie yie yie…..These two na “Gem” o can’t wait for their ❤️

emma_joker017 commented:

A legend and an upcoming star

kcbbysong commented:

They all have their special outfits

Fan overwhelmed at the sight of Sabinus in London

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a young man was overwhelmed with excitement after spotting comedian Sabinus in London. As part of Sabinus' skit-making journey, he flew to London to shoot a comedy skit.

The excited fan immediately approached the skit maker to exchange pleasantries, stating that he was a loyal fan. Still overjoyed, he ran across the street and returned to where Sabinus sat to kneel and gush over the comedian.

Sabinus had a proud moment with his fan and did not forget to engage him in a casual conversation and make him laugh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh