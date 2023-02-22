'Behind the Scenes' hitmaker, Kofi Kinaata, has flaunted his lavish lifestyle on social media in new pictures, which he shared on his verified Instagram page.

Rocking an all-white outfit, he looked dapper in his white winter jacket, brown cap, clear framed glasses as he posed with a blue sport car

The pictures have got many Ghanaians hailing him as they admired how he dazzled in the pictures

Tarkoradi-based Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Kinaata, has flaunted his lavish lifestyle in new photos.

Taking to his verified Instagram page to share the pictures, he looked stylish in his bell-bottom trousers and a white shirt which he topped with a white winter jacket.

He rocked a golden mini-Cuban necklace and a white-framed pair of glasses that gave him a fantastic look.

While leaning on the blue sports car, he beamed with smiles as he looked dapper in the pictures.

Unfortunately, the crown of the sports car did not show in the pictures, making it difficult to tell which company it was manufactured from.

Below are gorgeous pictures of Kofi Kinaata posing with a luxury sports car.

Reactions from fans and Ghanaians as they spot stylish photos of Kofi Kinaata

okyeamekwame said:

Bring that car to senior Brother and stop taking pics with it . I don’t like that.

awo_golden_99 remarked:

Alla me Kofi no, but the Kofi mepa wo kyew wo ooo down no y3 b333 anaa my eye no clear

fimymoni remarked:

Allah charcoal seller ne ba dey pull Bugatti now

k.anderson001 stated:

Effiakuma mafia

efua__wilson remarked:

You look like money itself , @kinaatagh

royalyayra stated:

It is the swag for me

