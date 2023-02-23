A 14-year-old Ghanaian boy who crawls with his hands with disabled legs hanging needs a wheelchair to aid his mobility

Owusu Frimpong is a class five pupil in a school in Asante Akim South in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

Netizens responded to the video in which he pleaded with social media users to give via 0549272068

Owusu Frimpong, a 14-year-old Ghanaian boy who walks with his hands and disabled legs hanging, needs a wheelchair to aid his movements.

The class five student in Asante Akim South in Ghana's Ashanti Region said he struggles to walk from home to school.

Owusu Frimpong appeals for a movement aid

In an interview shared by Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei, the teenager appealed for assistance from the public.

Ghanaian teen who crawls with his hands begs for wheelchair. Photo credit: @KobbyKyei.

Sharing the footage of the physically challenged teen on his Instagram account, Kobby Kyei captioned it as:

"He's pleading and also requesting support. He needs a new wheelchair to move from home to school.''

The Twitter post, which urged people to donate via 0549272068, elicited reactions from netizens.

Netizens in their feelings over the video of Owusu Frimpong

Stillwinning.gh posted:

Lord have mercy!

Official_djmisty reacted:

Drop the momo number because our small coins may support it.

Richnizzles commented:

Fine boy oo, charley.

Maame_aquosua_nhyiraba posted:

Eeeeiii, I used to teach in a village around that town. But @kobby.kyei pls, how much is a wheelchair?

Efya_baby_supreme said:

Nice boy paa oo. Ewiase y3 ya oo.

Yeboahjosephosei commented:

God bless you, Kobby.

Tinaamuzulll gushed.

Handsome boy.

Watch the video below:

Policeman who fixed traffic lights donates wheelchair

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Corporal Simon Ekpeagba Agbeko of the Ghanaian police once again treated a physically challenged woman with his kindness.

At age six, Charlotte Anyitei, now 54, underwent a difficult surgical treatment that left her in a terrible condition and paralysed her.

Through the police officer, who is a member of the Accra Regional Police Command, the wheelchair for the "disabled" woman was provided by the German-based Lord's Peace Foundation.

Police officer grabs humanitarian award

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that as the Humanitarian Global Awards' Outstanding Public Servant for 2021, Corporal Agbeko won another humanitarian prize.

The 2021 Humanitarian Awards Worldwide was held under the theme Honouring Changemakers at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The Humanitarian Awards Global honours and recognizes people for their significant contributions to society. These individuals, volunteer leaders, NGOs, businesses, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals are all recognized and honored.

