Comedian Michael Blackson has revealed that Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif and Sarkodie are the only Ghanaian artistes he knows

In a video, the comedian said Nigeria had a lot of relevant artistes, but in Ghana, the notable musicians are only four

Blackson's comments were met with mixed reactions, with some folks agreeing with him whiles others disagreed

Ghana-born American Comedian and actor Michael Blackson caused a stir on social media after he made comments about the lack of globally recognized artistes from Ghana in comparison to Nigeria.

Michael Blackson Names Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif And Sarkodie As The Only Relevant Ghanaian Stars Photo Source: Michael Blackson (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

In a recent video, Blackson named Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and Sarkodie as the only Ghanaian artistes he knows and praised their talent.

However, he could not help but draw comparisons between the music industry in Ghana and Nigeria.

According to Blackson, Nigeria has a plethora of globally recognized superstars compared to Ghana. In the video, he named a plethora of Nigerian stars, including Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians reacting to Blackson's comments. Some people agreed with him, stating that Ghanaian artistes should support each other more to create a stronger industry.

Others disagreed, arguing that Ghana has produced many talented artistes who have achieved international success.

In a later tweet, Blackson brought up the topic again and explained that the reason why Ghanaian music was not going as global as Nigerian music might be because Ghanaians do not put each other on.

Michael Blackson Sparks Reactions

Marvin wrote:

In Gh, they kill every promising superstars in the making. Envy and greed is a big thing here

C_Mitchy commented:

Honestly though, there are lots of musical stars in Ghana tho… Maybe the 4 he mentioned are the ones taking Ghana music internationally.

BobbySeason_2 said:

he's not lying ...quit whining.....our artists don't have the global exposure that Nigerians have period

Michael Blackson Dances To Ghanaian Tune With Basketball Legend Shaquille O'Neal

In another story, US-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson, in a TikTok video, took Ghanaian music to the world as he jammed to a Ghanaian afrobeats song with Shaquille O'Neal.

The affable comedian and the basketball legend did a dance he called the HeBeechDance, a blend of traditional African moves and hip-hop dances.

The pair moved their feet to the song excitedly, putting smiles on the faces of many Ghanaians who saw the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh