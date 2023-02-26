Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has set her sights on the running mate position of the NPP

Evangelist Diana Asamoah, a gospel musician, has expressed interest in the running mate position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the controversial Musician, making her the running mate will boost the party's chances in the 2024 general elections.

Diana Asamoah appeals to NPP to make running mate

The 'Mabo Wo Din' hitmaker is thus appealing to the party's leadership to nominate her for the position if they wish to remain in power.

Speaking to Accra-based UTV on Saturday, February 25, 2023, she said her loyalty to the cause of the NPP has never been in doubt.

Touching on what she brings on board, she said her trump card would be her religiosity and ability to spread the word of God to every household in Ghana, which she described as a Christian nation.

NPP primaries still in limbo

Even though the leadership of the NPP is yet to fix a date for its presidential and parliamentary primaries, several people have declared an interest in leading the party into the 2024 polls.

Some frontrunners include Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The rest include former Agric Minister Dr Afriyie Owusu Akoto, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Mampong MP Francis Addai Nimoh, and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.

Diana Asamoah says she does not feel any economic hardship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah had said she is not feeling the hardship caused by Ghana's economic doldrums.

Speaking on “Move with SammyKay”, the gospel musician indicated that she has only heard of the distress in the country but has not experienced it.

The singer said the prevailing economic turmoil is only a manifestation of scriptures as she referenced “Daniel 11:32” to buttress her submission.

