Former president John Dramani Mahama says the hostility of the EC boss towards the NDC is legendary

Mahama says Jean Mensa has shown open bias against the largest opposition party and has failed to heed calls from the National Peace Council for a meeting to address the impasse

The 2020 NDC flagbearer made this known in an observation on the level of confidence in Nigeria's INEC by their various political parties and other stakeholders

Former president John Dramani Mahama has slammed the Chairperson of Ghana's Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, of legendary hostility towards the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the EC boss has shown open bias towards the NDC and failed to heed moves by the National Peace Council for an amicable resolution to the impasse.

Mahama leads mediation team for Nigeria's polls

The former president is in Nigeria, leading the West African Elders Forum Election Mediation Team for the 2023 general elections, which kicked off on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

In an observation of Nigeria's elections so far, Mahama praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being receptive to concerns raised by the various political parties and the stakeholders in that country.

Nigeria's INEC is a trailblazer unlike Ghana's EC - Mahama

Taking to his Facebook page, he said the same cannot be said of Ghana's EC, which has been accused of being in bed with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"The hostility of the Chairperson of the EC and her other Commissioners to one political party is legendary. How I wish our own EC can inspire the same level of confidence in all its stakeholders," he said.

Mahama's comments have drawn varied reactions from netizens, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

Benjamin Atuasi

No level of machinations will stop the victory of the NDC in 2024, not even the EC.

William Ahadzie

Ghana's EG is not the independent Constitutional body that it was meantt to be. It is a an affiliate body of the NPP. Sad. But they cannot subvert the will of Ghanaians again in 2024.

Nana Kwabena Nshira

The match sef we no start you begin dey blame referee aiy John Dramani Mahama hmmmm yooo we hear wai even your own EC you bring sef you lost the election so why this talk talk hmmmm

Abu Lansani M. Abanton

Consistent of you, you have always painted EC black. Your constant attacks on the EC chairperson and the institution as a whole is borne out of nothing but greed and desperation.

Soedjede Korku Edem

JM , is now you are talking as Lion, hitting well on matters concerning the coming crucial elections, anytime you get the opportunity HIT it HARD , thank you JM.

Sixtus Dakpalah

Well said JM. We hope our EC listen and act accordingly

Efo Dela

You said it all, but whatever they do,God has chosen you already !!

Paul Drapson

Very sad. Ghana's Electoral Commission used to have an enviable reputation and many came from far and near to understudy and to learn from Ghana's Electoral Commission.

The earlier we rise up to save our dying Electoral Commission, the better it would be for us as a nation.

NDC accuses EC Boss Jean Mensa of plans to rig elections for NPP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, had alleged that the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission plans to compile new voters register in 2024.

According to him, after spending $80 million to compile the register for the 2020 elections, the elections management body was scheming to compile a new electoral roll for the next election.

