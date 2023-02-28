Christian Atsu's Sister Visits Nana Addo: Atsu To Be Given A State-Assisted Burial, Nana Addo said
- The president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, received the family of the late Christian Atsu
- Christiana, the sister of the late footballer, was present and had the chance to interact with the president
- Nana Addo shared his remorse with them and announced that the former Hatayspor player would be given a state-assisted burial
The sister of the late footballer, Christian Atsu, visited the president's office, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, along with some family members.
Nana Addo received them and told them about how hurt he was after hearing about the demise of the footballer.
He, with every Ghanaian and the families of the footballer, in prayers and hoped that he would be alive.
The president also told them they should not be weary, as everyone will die from the earth at God's appointed time.
Nana Addo spoke about the government's plans for the burial of Christian Atsu and said that he would be given a state-assisted burial.
Nana Addo shook hands with Christiana and other family members as he consoled them and encouraged them to hold on to their faith in these challenging times.
Watch the video of Christian Atsu's sister visiting Nana Addo below:
Netizens have reacted to the videos of Christian Atsu's sister meeting Nana Addo
notch__guy
Was the president supposed to pay visit or the family are supposed to do so ????
ruthiedinma
@notch__guy abeg it is called ensiyiee.. they have to go to show respect
inel519
@ruthiedinma mesee yaanom onim nanso )b3ka no yayaaya 3den ain't easy to lead though
real_azino
