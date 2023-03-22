Black Stars paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu during their first training session together, ahead of the AFCON qualifier game against Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023

They had a banner with the words 'RIP Christian Atsu' displayed as they remembered the late footballer

Ghanaians have commended them for the gesture as they urged them to win the games ahead and qualify for the AFCON since that would be a better tribute to the winger

Coaches, players and the technical team of the senior national team, Black Stars, paid tribute to their late colleague, Christian Atsu.

The tribute was made on the day of their first training session at the stadium in Kumasi.

Black Stars pay tribute to Christian Atsu at training in Kumasi. Photo Source: @chris_atsu @blackstarsofghana @ghana_fa_official

A banner with the words, 'RIP Christian Atsu' in black and white was placed in front of them, as they remembered their deceased colleague who died in a tragic earthquake in Turkey.

In the photo, the players wore training gears similar to what the former Newcastle and Chelsea winger wore whenever he went out to train with the team.

Meanwhile, the team would compete in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with matchday for the three qualifiers against Angola scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Ghanaians reacted to the tribute by the senior national team

ayeyi_kuks stated:

I've not commented before, but it's soo sad seeing this

energy_god4 stated:

We want you to show your last respect to him after you win the game or on the game day, that’s when we want you to show your last respect to him as a national team

luxury_bikini_slay said:

… am sure he’s resting well now

ik_adu_ofori said:

Not expecting them to cry but I also can’t believe that some are smiling in the pic

blackstars_supportersuk remarked:

A nice touching video from some selected stars would be nice for Atsu

fobi6 commented:

a win for Atsu

richnizzles said:

Win the game for him❤️❤️

kofi_egyir21 remarked:

RIP Christian Atsu

abdallahnima commented:

God bless our homeland Ghana

panchobeb stated:

Rest well, champion ❤️❤️.

