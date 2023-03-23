The twin sister of the late Christian Atsu has paid a visit to the orphanage home her brother supported while he was alive

In a video, Christiana Atsupie was full of smiles as she pledged support to the orphanage home

Netizens who reacted to the video have commended Christiana for opting to support the kids

An uplifting video of Christiana Atsupie Twasam, twin sister of the late Christian Atsu having a nice moment with kids of the Becky's Foundation has touched many people online.

Christiana who was clad in black had a bright smile on her face as she encouraged the orphanage kids her late brother cherished and supported so dearly.

She assured the kids that although her brother was no more, she has decided to support the orphanage home in any capacity just like her brother would.

“I came with my brother's team to see the children, lift up their hope and say that all hope is not lost yet, the baton has been passed to me

She added:

“I am here to tell them today that Atsu is not here, Atsupie is here to continue, with his work,” she said amidst clapping from the kids.

For his part, the founder of Crime Check Foundation, Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwateng who also spoke during the visit urged the children to wipe their tears and know that the orphanage home will always get the support it needs.

Christiana Atsupie Twassam was also accompanied by Nana Sechere, the agent of the late player and founder of Cheetah FC, Abdul Hayye Yartey.

Ghanaians applaud Christiana Atsupie

Social media users who reacted to the video heaped praise on the twin sister of Christian Atsu with many commending her for carrying on with her brother's legacies.

Abims Charlene:

Awwww tears flows as I see this, Atsupi, Ur twin brother will be happy with in u haeven. It was not easy with u but u still stood n gave ur brother a befitting burial. U r a strong woman. God bless u n strengthen u to do more.

Deric Asinor:

God bless Christian Atsu. He poured himself out to the world. If Ghana had one politician with the heart and spirit of Christian Atsu, Ghana would have been a better place...

Grace Suba:

Happy to see àtsupi smiling again, may the joy of the lord be your strength, more grace to your elbow

CCF Adopts Becky's Foundation

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng has donated an amount of GH¢5000 as well as assorted items running into thousands of cedis to the Becky's Foundation, an orphanage home located at Awutu Senya in the Central Region.

In a YouTube video, Mr Oppong visited the foundation where he revealed to the kids that the gesture was first in honour of his late wife who passed away last year.

