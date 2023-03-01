Ghanaian musician M3nsah said John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah are lousy choices for Ghanaians for a parliamentary position

The statement was a reaction to a post made by TV3 on Twitter about the two best friends who had arrived at a fierce political battle

M3nsa stated that knowing these two personalities from their early days, Ghanaians are finished if they hand over power to them

Ghanaian musician M3nsa has reacted to the Member of Parliament race between John Dumelo and his friend Fred Nuamah.

TV3 shared a picture of the two friends in the movie industry who have decided to contest against each other in the soon-to-be-conducted NDC parliamentary primary at Ayawaso West Wuoguon.

M3nsa, who felt John Duemelo and Fred Nuamah do not deserve the positions because they have not lived a life that meets his expectations for an MP, said if these are the choices for Ghanaians, then they are in trouble.

"Some of us grew up knowing some of these people personally, and I tell you… we’re F#CKED!" M3nsah commented.

Netizens reacted to M3nsa's post about John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah

Albert Wilson Ahadjie commented:

Stop the rhetoric. The only thing consistent in life is change. People change,and that makes us human.

Kofi Boakye commented:

The last time Dumelo contested, M3nsa didn't make this comment. This year, Fred joins and there we have it! Are you thinking what I'm thinking?

Dr King Winter commented:

Oh people change bro

Popular Loner ‍️ commented:

Bro they won't listen to you. They will finish and later complain. Ghanaians are not serious oo

CobiSark commented:

The question is, must you be a politician before you can help develop your town or community?

John Dumelo was honoured by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana for his regular donations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Dumelo had been honoured by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.

The honour was in recognition of the actor constantly donating money to the institution to settle the school fees arrears of some students. This got many of his fervent followers congratulating him for being kind.

