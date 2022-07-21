A throwback photo of Nana Ama McBrown has popped up online showing the actress as a teenager

The photo, captured in 1996 when McBrown was about 19 years, shows her wearing kaba and a skirt

Many of McBrown's fans who have sighted the photo have been excited by her fashion style and good looks

Star actress Nana Ama McBrown has always been beautiful since she came onto the acting scene many years.

In her mid-40s McBrown is considered one of the most beautiful actresses on the scene even when she is compared to younger stars.

A throwback photo of McBrown has popped online showing the actress' beauty is not of today.

Nana Ama McBrown has always been beautiful Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown is seen wearing a black and white traditional cloth (kaba and skirt).

Sporting braided hair, McBrown had a wristwatch and rings and she was full of smiles like she is known for.

From the look of the photo, McBrown seemed to have been at a funeral thanksgiving service.

YEN.com.gh understands the photo was taken in 1996, that is 26 years ago when she was a 19-year-old young lady.

See the photo below:

McBrown's fans react to old photo

The teen photo of McBrown has sparked a number of reactions online. Many fans believe she has not changed much.

@joanapewura7 said McBrown's beauty then and now is the same:

"No difference, your beauty is natural and God-gifted."

@annie___delicious observed that there was no much makeup at the time but McBrown was still beautiful:

"She was beautiful though...but don't forget there was no heavy makeup as at that time."

@albiediamon_mng also said same:

"This is natural beauty, you can't compare today's heavy makeup pictures to those times, beautiful since ❤️❤️."

@tetteh9764 simply said:

"Mum you are still beautiful ❤"

