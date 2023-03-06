Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has announced that she and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah are expecting their first child together after tying the knot on July 28, 2022

She dropped gorgeous pictures flaunting her protruding baby bump in a lovely blue tulle robe as her husband caressed and held onto her belle

Many people have congratulated them and dropped beautiful messages for them as others confirmed their doubts with the pictures

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye has announced that she is having a baby with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

Tracey Boakye and husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah in pregnancy photoshoot. Photo Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

She broke the news on her verified Instagram page, slaying in a blue tulle ruffle robe and a pair of black shorts. On the other hand, her husband wore a lovely long-sleeved shirt and a pair of faded blue jeans.

In the pictures, Tracey Boakye beamed with smiles as she showed off her protruding baby bump. Mr Badu Ntiamoah was spotted kissing and caressing her belle and giving it a passionate kiss.

Tracey was all smiles as she gave praises to God. Captioning the carousel post, she wrote,

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YESU ASUE ME ! AN ANSWERED PRAYER , IS A BOY ! CONGRATULATIONS TO US MY KING @frank_badu_ntiamoah ❤️.

Below are the pictures from the pregnancy photoshoot.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in as Tracey Boakye and husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah announce that they are expecting

thenanaaba said:

Congratulations, love

itz_akuaaaaa stated:

Congratulations ohemaa

symplyadwoa commented:

YeyyyyCongratulations

barimah_makeup_artistry said:

Congratulations

charly_dgh remarked:

congratulations sis

adjoathemodel_xx commented:

OmG,.. Congratulations…see me screaming here❤️❤️❤️

nanaba_the_traveller said:

May God protect you from your enemies

empress_poks remarked:

Congratulations Yaa ❤️

the_abigailyaa stated:

Congratulations guys ❤️. May your joy be permanent.

miss_osei_24 said:

God is good may his name be praise

Tracey Boakye flaunts GH₵13k Fendi bag in pictures

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye, caught the attention of many people as she shared pictures flaunting her exquisite casual outfit and expensive Fendi bag.

She was spotted standing on the cleared street which had snow on the sides as she showed off her outfit.

Her beautiful Fendi bag, which cost over GH₵13k, was wrapped around her left arm as she beamed with smiles in the pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh