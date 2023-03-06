Tracey Boakye And Husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah Expecting, Flaunts Baby Bump In Photos
- Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has announced that she and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah are expecting their first child together after tying the knot on July 28, 2022
- She dropped gorgeous pictures flaunting her protruding baby bump in a lovely blue tulle robe as her husband caressed and held onto her belle
- Many people have congratulated them and dropped beautiful messages for them as others confirmed their doubts with the pictures
Celebrated Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye has announced that she is having a baby with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.
She broke the news on her verified Instagram page, slaying in a blue tulle ruffle robe and a pair of black shorts. On the other hand, her husband wore a lovely long-sleeved shirt and a pair of faded blue jeans.
In the pictures, Tracey Boakye beamed with smiles as she showed off her protruding baby bump. Mr Badu Ntiamoah was spotted kissing and caressing her belle and giving it a passionate kiss.
Media personality MzGee imitates Nana Ama McBrown's fashion sense as she slays in a pink suit to host United Showbiz
Tracey was all smiles as she gave praises to God. Captioning the carousel post, she wrote,
YESU ASUE ME ! AN ANSWERED PRAYER , IS A BOY ! CONGRATULATIONS TO US MY KING @frank_badu_ntiamoah ❤️.
Below are the pictures from the pregnancy photoshoot.
Congratulatory messages are pouring in as Tracey Boakye and husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah announce that they are expecting
thenanaaba said:
Congratulations, love
itz_akuaaaaa stated:
Congratulations ohemaa
symplyadwoa commented:
YeyyyyCongratulations
