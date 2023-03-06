Stonebwoy marked his 35th birthday on March 5, 2023, as he shared artistic photos from his photoshoot, together with a video of his son dancing

The 'Bhim Nation' hitmaker noted that the video of his son dancing and singing his version of 'Wan Da Mo' was his mood on his special day

Asamoah Gyan, Berla Mundi and many other celebrities and friends as well as fans have showered him with birthday wishes

Reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy shared a video of his son, L Janam Joachim Satekla, on his 35th birthday, together with some lovely pictures.

According to Stonebwoy, the video of his son displaying incredible dance moves truly represented how he felt on his special day.

With the video being on the 4th slide, he hinted that it was his mood on his birthday, which he celebrated on March 5, 2023.

Little L Janam was dressed in a pair of blue trousers and a white top as he sang his rendition of 'Won Da Mo', a song by Mavins, Rema and Boy Spyce featuring Crayon, Ayra Starr, Bayanni, Ladipoe, Magixx and Johnny Drille.

Below are lovely birthday pictures that the Bhim Nation leader shared on his Twitter page.

More birthday wishes pour in for Stonebwoy as he turned 35

@dzidzor_the_PK:

Janam’s sudden realisation that his reputation was at stake

@MannyNorte:

Happy birthday my guy! Blessings on your day!

asamoah_gyan3:

HAPPY Birthday champ

drlouisa_s:

World 1GAD Day!

andydostygh:

God bless you so much hero. More life more wins. Happy birthdayyyyy

iamamamcbrown:

Happy Birthday My Man Endless love ❤️#Brimm

iamkingpromise:

More Life 1 GAD ✊✊✊

berlamundi:

Happy birthday, buddy. Stay blessed always

deejayneptune:

Happy birthday my brother

dentaa_show:

March born rule happy birthday bro

beverly_afaglo:

Hbd Stone, blessings forever

futuristkwame:

Happy Birthday Bad Man!!! Wisdom from Above!! We rave!!

Stonebwoy's son Janam marks 4th birthday with adorable pictures

YEN.com.gh previously reported that L Janam Joachim Satekla, the second child and only son of dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and dentist Dr Louisa Satekla, turned four years old on February 23, 2023.

The little boy had different themes for his birthday photoshoot to mark his special day. He had a candy house-themed photoshoot, Captain America, and a bedroom.

Source: YEN.com.gh