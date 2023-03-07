Ghanaian actress and now fashion designer Pascaline Edwards said that one could not become rich or make wealth for him or herself through acting

She said that in Ghana, you would have to find other sources of income to survive as an actress or actor, even though it will build a brand for you

She added that GBC still owes her 50 pesewas which used to be 5,000 in the old Ghanaian currency

Veteran Ghanaian actress Pascaline Edwards revealed she has not made any fortune from her acting career adding that the story is the same for her colleagues

According to her, there is not much money in the craft so any actor or actress talks about amassing wealth for themselves through acting, then they are telling lies,

The actress who was speaking in an interview on Onua FM recounted how actors get used without being paid. She cited an example claiming Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC) still owed her 50 pesewas which used to be 5000 cedis in the old Ghanaian cedis.

She said the movie industry only propels one to some level and gives you ambassadorial deals to earn some extra income. Aside from this, you are primarily on your own and would have to find other income streams.

She advised upcoming actors and actresses to find other streams of income and not focus on their acting careers alone.

Even though acting is not bad and will earn you some money and help you build a brand for yourself which you can use to earn some income, actors who focus on acting alone and do not look for other avenues end up having nothing at all when their career is finally coming to a halt.

Pascaline Edwards works as a fashion designer:

