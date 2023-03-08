American record label Def Jam records hosted Ghanaian reggae dancehall artiste Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy's talent and achievements were briefly announced, and the audience could not stop cheering him up

Netizens have reacted to the video and have applauded him for always putting Ghana on the globe and inspiring other artistes

Ghanaian reggae dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy was hosted by the famous American Def Jam record label after a series of shows in the United States.

The audience applauded the talented dancehall artiste and a widely respected international act at his 5th studio album listening session in New York.

Stonebwoy performs in a private album listening session at Def Jam record label Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom @stonebwoy

The MC introduced Stonebwoy to the crowd, and they were anticipating his performance the whole time. One audience made a funny sound as he hailed Stonebwoy and got everyone laughing, including Stonebwoy.

The Ghanaian entertainment icon has warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with the unexpected studio album listening session at Def Jam and has gained massive reactions on social media.

Watch the video of Stonebwoy at Def Jam's Recording Studio below:

Netizens reacted to Stonebwoy's private album listening at Def Jam Records in New York

@KwegyirBhim commented:

at least the release date should be out by now

Derick Jim commented:

Album five is going to be one of the greatest album ever.

Kelvin Little commented:

Is coming

Derrick Glover commented:

You people dey starve me ooo.

e.l.n1no commented:

Bhim nation to the world

phototubemedia commented

What's the album name pls

